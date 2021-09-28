An infant and another resident were the victims of an early morning shooting in the city of Saginaw on Tuesday.
Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Park Street at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28. A 6-month-old child and another individual were shot while inside a residence by unknown suspects in the street, according to the preliminary investigation.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.
While the investigation continues, detectives are asking anyone with more information about this crime to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
