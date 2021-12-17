Barn fire in St. Charles.
- Megan Paladino
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Multiple agencies are responding to a reported barn fire, located at 14218 Ithaca Rd. in St. Charles.
The call came in just after 2:15 Friday morning.
No word yet on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
Copyright 2021 WNEM. All rights reserved.
Megan Paladino
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Judge denies defense’s attempt to move Oxford High School shooting suspect back to juvenile facility
- Anna Muckenfuss, Brianna Owczarzak, Kendall Keys
- Posted
A partial skull bone and dozens of skeletal remains found in missing student's car found in creek after almost 46 years
- By David Williams, CNN
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.