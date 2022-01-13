A car crash closed part of M-13 at Washington and Veterans Memorial Highway in Saginaw Thursday morning.

It happened about 5:30 a.m. when the driver lost control of his car on the icy roads. He was not injured.

The Saginaw Police Department wants to remind you to slow down during bad road conditions.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.