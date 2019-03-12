A road will be closed for the morning commute after someone was hit and killed.
Part of Maple Avenue, between Fenton Road and the I-475 overpass in Grand Blanc Township is closed.
Genesee County Central Dispatch confirms it’s because someone was hit in the area, with a crash reported at around 3:10 a.m. on March 12.
Crime Lab is still at the scene, and TV5 crews say someone has died.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area, and take an alternate route on Hill Rd. or Bristol Rd.
No other information is available at this time.
