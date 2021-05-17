Barn fire
Source: WNEM
The Midland Township Fire Department responded to a reported barn fire near Tittabawassee Road and Fenmore Road in Jonesfield Monday morning.
 
The owner called it in about4:45 a.m. after waking up to flames coming from the barn, which was used as storage.
 
No one was injured and the fire was not suspicious in nature.
 
