Crews respond to barn fire in Jonesfield
The Midland Township Fire Department responded to a reported barn fire near Tittabawassee Road and Fenmore Road in Jonesfield Monday morning.
The owner called it in about4:45 a.m. after waking up to flames coming from the barn, which was used as storage.
No one was injured and the fire was not suspicious in nature.
