A structure fire in Gratiot County's Breckenridge closed part of M-46 early Monday morning.
All eastbound and westbound lanes between 3rd Street and 5th Street on M-46 have since reopened.
The call came into the Breckenridge-Wheeler Township Fire Department at 4:31 a.m. It was caused by a kitchen fire in an apartment above a laundromat. There's heavy smoke damage to the apartment.
Two occupants and two cats were home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.