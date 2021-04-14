Saginaw Police and Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Gallagher Wednesday morning.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the fire about 4 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14.
Officials said the home is unoccupied, and no one was hurt.
