Saginaw Police and Fire Departments are responding to a house fire on the 600 block of Gallagher.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported that around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14.
Officials tell TV5 crews on the scene the home is unoccupied, and no one is hurt.
