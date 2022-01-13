A water main break in Saginaw blocked off roadways on Thursday.
It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at the corner of Avon and North Alexander Street. As of 5 p.m., crews were still working on the water main.
Three residents have reported flooding in their basements.
The city of Saginaw believes the water main break was caused by the weather.
Crews closed parts of N Carolina Street, Avon Street and Stobbe Street as they repaired the break. It is unclear when the roads will reopen.
