Gratiot Ave. in Saginaw is closed between Center Ave. and N Wheeler Rd.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the closure the closure just after midnight Thursday morning, saying the road would be blocked off to replace power lines.
The street is not allowing thru traffic at this time.
No word yet on what caused outages.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
