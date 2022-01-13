A car crash closed part of M-13 at Washington and Veterans Memorial Highway in Saginaw Thursday morning.
It happened about 5:30 a.m. when the driver lost control of his car on the icy roads. He was not injured.
The Saginaw Police Department wants to remind you to slow down during bad road conditions.
