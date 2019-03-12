A woman has died after she was apparently hit by an SUV.
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department was called to the 1000 block of Maple Road at around 3:10 a.m. for reports of a suspicious situation involving a gray vehicle.
Officers said when they arrived they saw the vehicle leaving the area and made a traffic stop.
Officers also found a 48-year-old woman dead on the ground in front of a home.
Investigators believe that an altercation had taken place between the woman and the people in the vehicle, and she was hit by the SUV as it left the home.
The two people in the vehicle, a 30-year-old man, and a 37-year-old woman were taken into custody.
No names have been released, and the investigation is still ongoing.
