A structure fire in Gratiot County, near Breckenridge, closed part of M-46 early Monday morning.

All eastbound and westbound lanes between 3rd Street and 5th Street on M-46 have reopened.

The call came into the Breckenridge-Wheeler Township Fire Department at 4:31 a.m. It was caused by a kitchen fire in an apartment above a laundromat. There's heavy smoke damage to the apartment.

Two occupants and two cats were home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.

