A water main break in Saginaw is blocking off roadways.
It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at the corner of Avon and North Alexander Street.
Three residents have reported flooding in their basements.
No word yet on what caused the break or when it will be fixed.
Right now, crews are closing parts of N Carolina St., Avon St. and Stobbe St.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
