The city of Frankenmuth is preparing for the holiday season, and officials in mid-Michigan’s Little Bavaria believe a new attraction will welcome visitors to the city.
“What better way to have winter than with an ice rink,” said Devon Traver a local business owner. “Really excited, its coming together well and we're just putting some finishing touches on. We live here and we love this community, and we love seeing people come to town.”
The ice-skating rink will be big enough to fit up to 200 people and is expected to be open in just a couple of weeks.
“The rink will actually open to the local community on November 18,” said Jamie Furbush, the president, and CEO of the Frankenmuth Convention of visitor’s bureau. “The next day the 19th we'll be open for the season all the way through mid-February.”
Furbush said the idea has been in the works for quite some time, and she's thrilled they're finally tackling the project.
“We've been talking about having an ice rink for years,” Furbush said. “We're excited to bring this new amenity to downtown for those that are visiting those that live in our community. It's really going to be a great place to gather.”
Local business owners are also looking forward to the new attraction.
“It’s going to be great people are going to want to come back to the downtown area, spend some more time down here,” said Adam Traver.
