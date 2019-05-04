A community came together to beautify Bay City.
Residents collected clutter for the city-wide recycling event.
Clean Up Bay City is hosted by the Bay County Habitat for Humanity Restore.
The program disposed or recycled close to anything that is no longer in use.
Recyclables as big as refrigerators and tires and as small as batteries and cell phones were dropped off.
The Bay City Sanitation Department encouraged locals to do their part in cleaning up the city.
As an added bonus, residents who brought a copy of their utility bill received a free efficiency kit.
