The Saginaw County Animal Care and Control now has a new home.
Saginaw County Commissioners voted 6-5 on Thursday to approve a new location for the shelter on Bay Road in Kochville Township.
This comes nearly a year and a half after Saginaw County residents approved a millage to build a new animal control building.
It's not clear when construction will begin or when the shelter could potentially move into the new building.
