Nearly a year and a half after Saginaw County residents approved a millage to build a new animal control building, the location has still not been chosen.
Saginaw County Commissioners didn't reach a conclusion Monday night at their meeting on the issue.
Commission Chair Michael Webster had asked the county controller to look at a Kochville Township location and a location on Davenport Avenue in the City of Saginaw.
The controller suggested the Davenport location and Webster brought that location to a vote first. Commissioners voted 6-5 to not approve the city location.
After a recess, commissioners decide to adjourn the meeting and not vote on the second location.
They will likely vote on the location after the motions go through the Public Safety board.
The vote is scheduled for March 17.
In August 2018, a millage was passed in the county to fund SCACC through 2037, including money to build a new shelter and resource center.
"This is a twenty-plus year investment in the care of the animals and the service that we provide here in the county," Belleman said.
After architects prepared drawings and they were shared with the public, county officials realized the current plot of land was not ideal for the new building and any future growth.
After reviewing 30 different properties, commissioners agreed on a privately-owned property in August 2019. Before the county was able to make a formal offer, the owner took the property off the market.
