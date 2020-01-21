A special meeting has been called by Saginaw County Commissioners to decide the location of the new county animal shelter.
County commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. on Monday January 27 at the Governmental Center to make a final decision on where the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control (SCACC) will be.
County leaders have had specific requirements for the new land.
"A minimum of five acres, it's developable, it has suitable soil, there's no real environmental issues, it's conducive to a shelter, so it's quiet in some sense, but accessible for adopters, volunteers, and the public in general," Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman said.
In August 2018, a millage was passed in the county to fund SCACC through 2037, including money to build a new shelter and resource center.
"This is a twenty-plus year investment in the care of the animals and the service that we provide here in the county," Belleman said.
After architects prepared drawings and they were shared with the public, county officials realized the current plot of land was not ideal for the new building and any future growth.
After reviewing 30 different properties, commissioners agreed on a privately-owned property in August 2019. Before the county was able to make a formal offer, the owner took the property off the market.
Commissioners are currently deciding between two different sites. Details of the sites are expected to be shared at Monday’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.