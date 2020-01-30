A lockdown has been lifted at Holly Academy after earlier reports of gunshots near the school.
The school was on lockdown while police made sure nothing occurred in the school.
The location of the reported gunshots has not been determined yet, but police said it appears that the shots were from hunters in the area.
Police said hunting is allowed in many parts of the township.
