Local school districts are getting ready for robotics with the grand opening of a new STEM center planning to bring in students from all over mid-Michigan.
The high tech grand opening, hosted by Hemlock Public Schools, for the Lockwood STEM Center took place on Monday. The center hopes to become the home for robotics and other STEM-related programs to inspire exploration for students in kindergarten through high school.
Clay Urbaniak, a student, said it’s amazing the way it has come together.
“There’s been a lot that got put into it the last year. There’s videos of how much, over the span of a couple months, how much got built up,” Urbaniak said. “It’s gonna be a great place for everyone to prosper in STEM.”
Hemlock Public Schools Superintendent Don Killingbeck said, “This is paramount for helping the next generation be ready for the opportunities as they come to them.”
Hemlock Semiconductor Operations provided $100,000 in funding for the center, an additional $25,000 in matching funds and encouraging other businesses to support fully outfitting the center with tools and safety features.
“We’re fully committed to helping students get engaged and really excited about STEM, science, technology, engineering and math,” said Andy Ault, vice president of manufacturing for Hemlock Semiconductor. “This center is really aimed at driving that.”
Merrill, Swan Valley, St. Charles, Freeland and Hemlock school districts will share this step into their children’s future.
