A young girl’s tragic death sparked a lawsuit against a Mid-Michigan resort.
Last year, London Eisenbeis died after she went into cardiac arrest at Zehnder’s Splash Village in Frankenmuth. Her family is now suing the resort for negligence in how it handled the situation.
London was diagnosed with a heart condition called long QT syndrome. When she went into cardiac arrest, an AED wasn't used until EMS arrived, London's mom said.
“But it was too late, she had brain damage,” London’s mom Tina said.
London died nine days later. And since her death, Tina has been working to make sure this never happens to anyone else.
“Our mission is to bring awareness to CPR and AED and help save lives,” Tina said.
Tina is trying to bring change to all water parks through the lawsuit filed against Zehnder’s Splash Village.
“This is not about money. This is about making changes and creating a safe environment. It’s not about London going down the water slide and that she got cardiac arrest, and I’m blaming the water park because of the slide. That isn’t the case. It’s the minutes after that,” Tina said.
Tina claims the staff turned away help from a physician at the park that day. She believes London would be here today if they had not waited for EMS to use the AED.
“It did shock her back. I know it would’ve worked. It worked 10 minutes later,” Tina said.
In the official court document, Zehnder’s attorneys said no employee used an AED device as its use was not indicated under the circumstances. They also said the allegations that staff refused assistance are untrue.
