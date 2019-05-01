The family of a little girl who died following a trip to Zehnder’s Splash Village has now filed suit against the Frankenmuth water park.
In February, 2018, London Eisenbeis, 10, went into cardiac arrest after going down a water slide. She later died.
Doctors discovered that London suffered from an undetected heart rhythm condition called long q-t syndrome.
The Eisenbeis lawsuit claims Zehnder’s and Splash Village denied the offer of help from a doctor trained in cardiovascular life support. Zehnder's legal response says that is not true.
The suit also states that in the 17 minutes between London being pulled from the water and being placed in an ambulance, no Splash Village employee used an available AED device on London. Zehnder's says that is true because the use of an AED was not indicated by the circumstances.
Other allegations in the lawsuit include failure to employ available and timely resuscitation methods, failing to properly train or supervise employees in resuscitation, AED use and lifeguarding, and failing to timely call for assistance.
In its legal response, Zehnder's says all of those allegations are untrue.
Stay with TV5, we will update you with more information as we learn it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.