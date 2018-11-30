An organization dedicated to an incredible young girl is giving life-saving equipment to several local businesses.
London Eisenbeis, 10, died from an undetected heart condition.
Now the London Strong Foundation is making sure families have access to heart screenings and much more.
“If London was here right now I think she would be so happy that she’s helping children,” said Tina Eisenbeis, London’s mom.
London was a healthy, happy 10-year-old whose life was cut way too short.
She died in February of 2018 from an undetected heart condition known as long QT syndrome.
Her mother is now on a mission to help prevent this from happening to anyone else by giving away automated external defibrillators or AEDs.
“She was all about helping everybody. That’s all she wanted to do,” Eisenbeis said.
In memory of her daughter, Eisenbeis started the London Strong Foundation – a non-profit dedicated to help raise awareness for heart conditions.
On Friday morning, the foundation gifted three life-saving AEDs to the Roundhouse Stadium in Durand, Ms. Bridget’s School of Dance in Fenton and DeCamp’s Spotlight School of Dance in Burton.
“And that’s why we chose these places because there’s so many children there and you never know when someone can collapse. Even with London, she was a gymnast,” Eisenbeis said.
This hits home for Amaya Peterson. She is a dancer and was recently diagnosed with the same heart condition London had.
“I just hope that this will make us feel safe and if anything ever happens we will be able to help,” Peterson said.
“I’m so happy to be able to give you guys these. Of course I hope you don’t ever have to use them one day,” Eisenbeis said.
London’s mom is working to get more AEDs in local schools and businesses, but it’s not easy. They are not cheap and can run about $2,000 a piece.
“As long as the funds keep coming in I’m going to keep working. I want to get as many of these into the community as I can,” Eisenbeis said.
