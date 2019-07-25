A young girl's legacy lives on a year after her death.
On Thursday, a local community came together to honor that memory and continue the fight against the condition that took her life.
London Eisenbeis died last February from an undetected heart condition. She was just 10-years-old.
"She would love all of these people being here today. She would of had a huge smile and running all over the place. She was an amazing little girl," said Betsy Kato, volunteer.
July 25 marked the second annual London Strong 5K race at the Bicentennial Park in Grand Blanc.
"It's our largest fundraiser of the year. And our mission, after London passed away we created the London Strong Foundation, and our mission is to bring more awareness to CPR and AEDs and how they save lives," said Tina Eisenbeis, London's mom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.