“We have a lot of runners that do it today on their own,” said Tina Eisenbeis from the London Strong Foundation. “And I actually saw a few out here at the park from afar and they’re running the course on their own and still supporting the foundation. I think it’s wonderful.”
This year, the London Strong Race is going virtual due to the pandemic honoring the memory of London Eisenbeis and also bringing awareness to heart conditions and increasing the chances of survival by emphasizing the importance of the CPR/AED combination and raising money for defibrillator placement.
“Just even having the virtual race, even though the numbers aren’t what they were last year, it’s still, every penny helps,” said Eisenbeis.
London died at ten in February 2018 at Mott’s Children’s Hospital following an episode at Zehnder’s Splash Village Water Park from an undetected heart condition. Her family learned of the condition after she suffered from long QT syndrome causing chaotic heartbeats that can lead to sudden death.
“That’s important to have those in areas with a lot of people that congregate,” said Eisenbeis. “And they save lives and we want to continue to do that and we can’t do that without the support from the people.”
Because of high requests for additional registration time, they are extending registration until July 26.
There are still 200 medals to be won and the next race packet pickup will be August 5.
