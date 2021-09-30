Reality TV star Theresa Caputo is bringing her live show to the Dow Event Center in Saginaw on Friday, October 4th.
Titled, The Experience, Caputo’s show is promoted to intimately engage her audience face-to-face and enable them to connect with their departed loved ones. Promoters say many audience members will be brought closure and discover the truth about the departure of their loved ones.
Caputo became known to audiences across the country for her show on TLC that aired for 14 years. On the show, she offered solace to people grieving the loss of their loved ones. Caputo recently launched a new serious on Discovery+ called, Long Island Medium: There In Spirit.
She talked with TV5’s David Custer about her interactive show coming to Saginaw and shared secrets about how to look for signs from your departed loved ones.
To purchase tickets to The Experience at the DOW Event Center, click here.
