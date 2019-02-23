Investigators are trying to determine what started a fire that broke out at a Long John Silver’s in Mount Morris Township.
At 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, firefighters were returning from a call when they noticed heavy smoke coming out of the Long John Silver's on West Pierson Road.
The Mount Morris Township Fire Department said this fire is not suspicious but a Michigan State Police Fire Marshall will investigate this incident.
The fire department said the restaurant is a total loss.
The Salvation Army of Genesee County members were on the scene to hydrate and feed the first responders sent to the fire.
Authorities did not report any injuries from the fire.
