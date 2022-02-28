Firefighters responded to a structure fire at a Long John Silver’s in Flint Township Monday morning.
It happened just before 5 a.m. on Feb. 28. The Flint Township fire chief said flames were seen in the back of the structure when crews first arrived, and they had to wait for help.
The building collapsed from the fire, but no one was in the building at the time.
Linden Road was shut down between Miller and Bristol until the scene was cleaned up.
The fire departments of Flint Township, Burton, Mundy Township, Grand Blanc and Mt. Morris Township responded to the scene.
An investigation is underway. Stay with TV5 for updates.
