Essential workers and adults 75-years-old and older should get priority in the next round of vaccine distribution, according to the recommendation from the CDC’s advisory committee.
Initial vaccine doses are already going to residents in long-term care facilities, but some facilities – like Vicinia Gardens – have not received their first doses yet.
“We were really excited to be phase one and now, knowing that our friends in the long-term care facility arena haven’t gotten theirs either, we feel a little left out,” said Madison Bruce, with Vicinia Gardens.
So far, only Vicinia’s Otsego location has received word from Walgreens as to when it will receive the vaccine, which is in late January. That is a month later than expected.
“We’ve done everything on our end to be prepared, but as of right now, we are sort of in a limbo state waiting for our vaccines,” Bruce said.
Vicinia’s Fenton location has not heard anything yet, even though both sites have residents who should be getting the vaccine first.
“From a human perspective, it’s really frustrating. Only because we care so much about the safety of our residents and we care so much about being able to move forward. And we can’t do that really without this vaccine,” Bruce said.
Vicinia has all its paperwork finalized and is keeping hopes high.
“This Moderna vaccine can be stored at refrigerated temperatures. So we’re hoping that we will be maybe part of that initiative as well. Maybe to get it to us a little bit quicker. So we’re keeping our fingers crossed for Moderna now as well,” Bruce said.
In the meantime, the facilities will continue planning out vaccine distribution until the green light finally comes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.