Friday was another day on the picket lines for thousands of UAW workers across the country as the union and General Motors continue negotiating a new deal to end the strike.
The longer the strike drags on, the greater the prospect of financial hardship for both the workers on the picket lines and for GM itself.
“Really, right now I have no choice. I guess with the grace of God we’ll make it through,” said Ebony Jones, UAW worker.
Jones is like thousands of UAW workers across the nation facing the prospect of living on a lot less. On Friday she received a GM paycheck but starting next Friday – if the work stoppage lasts that long – strike pay of $250 per week will be the only compensation she sees.
“I really didn’t think it was going to get this far, but I’m happy I was a little prepared,” Jones said.
How do you live with reduced income? TV5 spoke to someone who has been through more than a few strikes to find out.
“Take care of the basics and make sure that you put food on the table for your family, your family is number one,” said Bill Salvage, GM worker.
Savage has worked for GM since 1971. He is the chairman of Local 668.
“We had worked a lot of overtime. There was a lot of opportunity to save to get ready. But you know, at the last moment are you ever ready,” Salvage said.
The answer to that question depends on each individual. One thing that’s certain is the rank and file had been warned about a potential work stoppage for months, according to Local 668 President Tony Mann.
“They needed to prepare for a possible strike, letting them know that they needed to sock some money away, work the overtime when it’s available, and just be prepared for the worst,” Mann said.
Now that a strike is here, Mann wants his members to use their money wisely.
“Watch your spending, budget yourself, there are a lot of phone apps, a lot of apps on the internet that will help you budget, and just stay conscious of your spending,” Mann said.
Even though financial difficulties could be on the horizon, Jones said it’s a small price to pay.
“It’s worth it you know, for what we’re fighting for. So I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Jones said.
