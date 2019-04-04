A Mid-Michigan school district is preparing to say goodbye to a long-time football coach.
Mike Boyd, who is Dean of Students, Athletic Director and Varsity Football Coach, has resigned from Saginaw’s Nouvel Catholic Central Schools.
The district said he is resigning to pursue a career opportunity in the private sector, outside of education and athletics.
Boyd has been with the district for more than 20 years and has been part of the coaching staff for nearly 30.
Boyd helped lead the team to multiple state championships and was just inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“Being a part of Nouvel Catholic Central Schools these past 30 years has been such a blessing,” said Boyd. “I hope that I have had as much of a positive impact upon our students as they have had on me,” said Boyd.
“While we will miss Mr. Boyd’s leadership, passion and commitment to Nouvel Catholic Central Schools, we are grateful for all he has done for our students, families and the community,” said NCCS Principal/President, Mark Frost. “We wish Mr. Boyd well in his new position,” added Frost.
Boyd’s last day at Nouvel will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
