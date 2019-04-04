A Mid-Michigan school district is preparing to say goodbye to a long-time football coach.
Athletic Director and coach, Mike Boyd, is retiring from Saginaw’s Nouvel Catholic High School.
Boyd has helped lead the team to multiple state championships and was just inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame.
