Long time Saginaw Spirit fans hopeful for first championship

Saginaw Spirit fans witnessed history in the making as their team played in the OHL conference finals for the first time in 17 years.
Spirit played Guelph at the Dow Event Center on Saturday, April 20.
It’s a feat that has season ticket holders like Terri Scheuerlein Delighted, but also desperate for more.
“We got through the second round, here we’ve won the first game of the third round, and we’re just looking forward to more and more,” Scheuerlein said.
Other fans like Bernie Payne, who’s been a season ticket holder since the Spirit first started back in 2002, said he’s cautiously optimistic that his team can pull off a big win.
“You know, you sort of they’re doing very well, and you always have that in the back of your head, but it’s always tempered with that, that there’s still more to do,” Payne said.
However, one look at the crowd and you can tell there’s no doubt in their mind that the Spirit can go all the way.
In fact, tickets went so fast that it was standing room only.
“The arena is filled every night, that hasn’t happened in so long,” Scheuerlein said.
“So hopefully that record crowd brings the energy and we go back to their barn up 2-0,” said Shane Wark, a diehard Spirit fan.
Wark said that win or lose, seeing his favorite team bring so much joy and excitement to the Mid-Michigan community makes all the difference.
“It’s just been an honor to watch these guys all year long and the commitment of these kids just speaks numbers and it’s bringing a community altogether,” Wark said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.