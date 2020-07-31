Every aspect of the tournament has challenged,” said Tournament Coordinator Rachelle Alcini. “We’ve definitely had to accommodate to make things more safe for everyone.”
Masks, sanitizing and social distancing are some of the protocols the Ally Challenge tournament is putting in place to keep volunteers, workers and golfers safe.
“Throughout the day, we wipe down all of the surfaces with disinfecting wipes,” said Alcini. “We encourage that if you’re touching something, as you leave it, you wipe it down and the next person can wipe it down too just so you know for a fact everything’s been wiped down.”
The new safety guidelines are obviously different than what volunteers are used to.
Ron Hartman says he’s been a volunteer for over 40 years for the Ally Challenge and Buick Open tournaments and said he even caddied for the first Buick Open back in 1958.
“You know, I grew up in Flint, business-wise I feel like I did pretty well and I want to give back to the community and I love golf. That’s why I volunteer,” said Hartman.
Hartman says even though he and many other volunteers are at the age where they are considered to be at a high risk to catch the coronavirus, he feels safe and it’s worth the risk since the tournament brings thousands of dollars into Genesee County Charities.
Because no fans are allowed at the tournament due to the coronavirus, less volunteers were needed to help run the event.
Many volunteers had already paid for the packet which included their shirt and tickets to the event and all of that money goes to local charities.
Alcini says many people decided not to ask for a refund so the money could be donated to the United Way of Genesee County.
