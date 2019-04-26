The Freeland Walleye Festival is a sure sign of spring.
Although the marquee event is fishing, there’s a little something for everyone if you're willing to rummage around.
They’ve got shoes, shirts, and plenty of service at this year’s community-wide rummage sale in Freeland.
If you look close enough, you might even find a meal or two.
“We do this every year, so we started selling Asian food last year,” said Wendy Koh.
Koh is selling clothes and cuisine on her front yard.
It’s an experience she said brings in even more customers during the weekend-long event in Freeland.
“Absolutely and then of course with all the friends and family coming over,” Koh said.
For others, like Denise Fye, this is a trip she’s been making for the past 15 years.
“It’s tradition and then we do our thing all day and then we meet the guys at the cabin for the weekend,” Fye said.
Fye lives out in Ann Arbor but said the thrill of finding a good deal is too hard to pass up.
“Looking for treasures, a deal, something you didn’t know you wanted but you find it and you need it anyway,” Fye said.
The great thing about garage sales like these are not only that you get rid of some items you don’t need, but you also meet some new people in your neighborhood.
“I love it, this is the best time of the year, we meet new friends every year,” said Tim Farkas.
Farkas said over the weekend he not only makes a lot of money but also gets rid of a lot of clutter too.
“Absolutely, I can’t stand the clutter in the house, so it doesn’t take long to clean the house. So if somebody else wants it, more power to them,” Farkas said.
For more information on the festival, head to the Freeland Walleye Festival’s website.
