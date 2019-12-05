Looking for a new piece of property? What about something with a view of the lake, or river access?
They’re available when the Michigan Department of Natural Resources begins its winter auction of surplus public land on Dec. 10.
Available are 147 individual parcels, ranging in size from less than an acre to 160 acres.
Bids will be accepted through Jan. 8, 2020, as the DNR works to efficiently manage public lands, while maximizing outdoor recreation opportunities for residents and visitors.
Land is available in counties mainly in central/northern Lower Michigan and in the Upper Peninsula. Counties include Allegan, Alpena, Bay, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Clare, Crawford, Delta, Dickinson, Houghton, Iosco, Jackson, Kalkaska, Lake, Mackinac, Midland, Missaukee, Muskegon, Newaygo, Otsego, Saint Clair and Van Buren. Several of the largest parcels are in Alpena, Dickinson and Newaygo counties.
“Much of the land offered at this auction is isolated from other DNR-managed property, which creates some management challenges. Other parcels are included because they offer limited public recreation benefits,” said Michael Michalek, DNR real estate resource specialist. “Several of the parcels are forested and have riverside or lake frontage and are better suited for private ownership.”
Click here for auction information, including minimum bid prices, property descriptions and conditions of sale. . Individual property listings will not be available for bid until the Dec. 10 auction start date. At that time, instructions for submitting a bid and printable bid forms will be provided at that webpage. Sealed bids must be postmarked by midnight Wednesday, Jan. 8, and will be opened Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Request printed property information from:
DNR Real Estate Services Section
P.O. Box 30448
Lansing, MI 48909-7948
Additional properties unsold from previous auctions also are listed for sale at their former minimum bid prices. These properties are available for immediate purchase.
