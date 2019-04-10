Need to fill up your gas tank? You’ll want to read this first.
GasBuddy has released the best and worst days to buy gas. This, as the U.S. has seen a 50 cent increase per gallon since January.
The company analyzed gas trends nationwide since the beginning of the year and has now released a study breaking down the best and worst days to top off your tank.
For Michiganders, the best day to fill up is Monday; and the worst is Thursday. But, if you’re in Detroit, GasBuddy says the best day to buy is on Tuesday, while the worst is still Thursday.
Overall, our state follows the trend that’s seen in 30 states, where Monday generally offers the lowest average gas price.
“Finally consumers have reason to be motivated about Monday since it offers the biggest savings on gasoline and little wait, if any, to fill up,” says Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “As the week progresses and our excitement builds for the weekend, gas prices also have a tendency to rise. The most expensive day to fill-up barely remains Friday when looking at averages, while 16 states saw Saturday have the highest average price. Sundays represented the third-worst day to fill up, bringing our study to a conclusion that weekends are the worst time to fill up. You might as well flush money down the toilet.”
Monday was also the best day to buy gas in 2017, and 2018, according to GasBuddy.
What about the wait?
GasBuddy found that nationwide, Sundays are the least busy, followed by Mondays. Friday is the busiest day, with 5pm being the busiest time for gas stations across the country.
“While filling up on a Sunday can save time, it doesn’t save money,” says DeHaan. “Our data shows that filling up on a Monday morning each week can collectively save drivers $2.1 billion and avoid the possibility of playing bumper cars at the pumps.”
The shortest lines can be found Monday or Tuesday between 7 – 10 a.m., according to GasBuddy.
