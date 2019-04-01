We're officially flipped the calendar to April!
That means average temperatures are continuing to increase as we advance farther into the season of Spring. This also means baseball season is upon us.
The Great Lakes Loons have there home game opener for the 2019 season on Saturday April 6th at 4:05 PM VS. the Lake County Captains.
Looking at the forecast for this weekend, at this point conditions are looking great for some baseball!
Saturday looks to feature mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday looks to features partly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching into the low 60s.
This forecast is looking much better than what was experienced last year on opening day. Back on April 5th, 2018, sky conditions featured partly cloudy skies. However, the high temperature only reached 38°.
Stay tuned to the forecast for any changes to the weekend. Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
