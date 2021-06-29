With no season in 2020 and very few sources of income, the Great Lakes Loons and other minor league baseball clubs are asking the government for more COVID relief.
The Minor League Baseball Relief Act was introduced on Capitol Hill and will help fund minor league clubs. On average, baseball clubs lose more than 90 percent of their, the Loons 98 percent. Even resuming play can’t ward off financial hardships throughout 2021 putting the team and their community at severe financial risk.
The Loons can’t afford leaving these funds stranded on base in Washington. A form is available on the team’s website for the community to sign that automatically generates a letter to representatives to support legislation that ensures money reaches home plate in Midland.
“Voters have a strong voice to their representatives, saying this is important to me, this is how I want to spend my hard-earned income, and how I want to spend the time with my family, and my friends,” Tyler Kring, the general manager of business development for the Loons said.
The Loons are a vital player in the regional economy, with millions of dollars spent annually on the payroll of more than 250 employees and vendors, plus fans spending millions more at shops and restaurants in the Dow Diamond area.
“So, when the Loons are closed and there’s not 200 thousand fans annually coming to Dow Diamond that hurts the local economy as well. All the vendors that we use locally. It’s millions of dollars they spend with local vendors every year and that was revenue that ultimately didn’t end up in their pocket, as well,” Kring said.
The Loons are asking fans to help score the federal finances while making priceless memories to last a lifetime.
(0) comments
