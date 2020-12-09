The Great Lakes Loons partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers will continue.
Under Major League Baseball’s new development program, the Loons will be the Dodgers high-A farm team.
“We’re over the top thrilled with the prospect of being able to continue our relationship with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s been a great one for 14 years,” said Mike Hayes, interim president and general manager of the Loons.
Hayes said even though the Loons are moving from single-A affiliation to high-A, they will still play the same teams as baseball’s minor league restructuring includes the Loons' opponents.
“The whole Midwest League, though it’s shrinking down by a couple of teams, all of the Midwest League will be high-A. So the teams that our fans are used to seeing, they’ll still see,” Hayes said.
The proposed affiliation is good for the next 10 years. The Loons are the Dodgers' longest tenured farm team, having first played ball in Midland back in 2007.
No games were played in 2020 because of the coronavirus.
Hayes said normally, the next season’s schedule would be out by now, but it’s not because of the pandemic.
“If we had one wish right now, it would be please give us a schedule. Because we can’t plan,” Hayes said. “It isn’t just like we unlock the door and people walk in and we play baseball. It’s a huge undertaking for planning and to not know what days we’ll have games. It’s a challenge."
In addition to not having a schedule, Hayes said they’re also waiting on Major League Baseball’s coronavirus re-opening plan.
Hayes hopes to get that as soon as possible.
