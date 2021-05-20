The end of the coronavirus restrictions in Michigan is near. Starting in July, all broad mitigation measures will be lifted, signaling what could be the end of the COVID-19 limitations that Michigan has experienced for the last 14 months.
Changes to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on mask-wearing prompted the state to go back to the drawing board on its Vacc to Normal plan. This means the benchmarks tied to people vaccinated are no longer in play.
“It is so exciting,” said Lauren Ouellette, the game day lead at the Great Lakes Loons.
Ouellette is thrilled about the announcement Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made in front of home plate at Dow Diamond in Midland.
“June 1st all outdoor capacity limits will be lifted including here at the Dow Diamond,” Whitmer said.
The state will allow fans to pack the stands starting next month.
“It’s going to be really amazing to be able to see fans back in our stands,” Ouellette said.
In the process, Whitmer essentially scrapped the MI Vacc to Normal challenge. Instead, there is one date outdoor venues need to remember, June 1.
“We will maintain our mask rule as already announced but otherwise lift all mitigation measures on outdoor gatherings,” Whitmer said.
Loons President and General Manager Chris Mundhenik said that after 429 days, outdoor venues can finally breathe a sigh of relief.
“A day that’s not just extraordinary for the Loons and our incredible fans, but every outdoor entertainment venue in the great state of Michigan,” Mundhenk said.
The Loons are scheduled to play a home game against the West Michigan Whitecaps on June 1. Ouellette says she can’t wait.
“It’s going to be an amazing atmosphere, having people cheering and here to watch out Loons and cheer them on,” Ouellette said.
