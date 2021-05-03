The Great Lakes Loons are gearing up for summer baseball.
Last year’s season was canceled due to the pandemic, but opening day for this season is Tuesday, May 4 and the team says they can’t wait to play ball.
“It’s exciting to be back,” said James Outman, outfielder for the Loons.
The players took to the field over the weekend to gear up for the season.
“2020 was tough. It was tough for us. It was tough for everybody. So being able to be out here doing what we love is huge,” Outman said.
The Loons are looking at a fresh program this year with a lot of new players and a new manager, Austin Chubb. But Chubb isn’t a stranger to the Loons.
“I had the chance to play a game as a member of the Loons in 2015. So getting the opportunity to come back here as a manager is surreal,” Chubb said.
Playing ball in a pandemic comes with its own set of guidelines and protocols to follow.
“It’s a challenge, but we’re just excited to be back and hopefully we’ll be able to get through a season,” Chubb said.
A season that Outman said he feels lucky to play in.
“We’re super grateful that we’re able to get it done this year because we may have taken playing for granted, but being back now is unbelievable,” Outman said.
The Loons take the field for the first time this season on May 4. Dow Diamond is welcoming about 1,200 spectators to keep it under 20 percent capacity.
