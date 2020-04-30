The Great Lakes Loons are one of many Minor League Baseball teams across the country taking part in a new campaign to get hungry Americans fed.
The team joined the nationwide initiative called MILB Community First to raise money for local food banks.
“Each club was given the option to opt in. We chose to opt in, being the position we’re in the Great Lakes Bay Region, we want to try and give back to the community,” said Matt DeVries, assistant general manager of the Loons.
From now through the end of May, the Loons are encouraging fans to go to the team’s website or MILB.com/communityfirst to donate $10 or more. That money will go directly to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
“We’ve worked with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in the past. We partnered with them on the last couple MLK days in January, as kind of a hub to donate food back in the community. We also housed one of their mobile food banks for a day a couple weeks ago. It’s been a great partnership with them,” DeVries said.
For every $10 donated, the Loons will give away one future home game ticket to a local hero of the pandemic.
“That could be someone working on the front lines at a hospital, medical professional, a first responder, someone working in a grocery store, anyone going that extra mile and that extra effort during all of this,” DeVries said.
