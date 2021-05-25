The Great Lakes Loons are welcoming fans back to the Dow Diamond on June 1 for their game against the West Michigan Whitecaps.
This will be the first time the stadium will be at 100 percent capacity since September 2019. Capacity restrictions have been eased after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced outdoor sporting facilities can operate with a full house.
The Loons are partnering with Hemlock Semiconductor to offer 500 complimentary lawn tickets for hometown heroes to celebrate. The first 500 frontline healthcare workers, first responders, active-duty military or veterans that present a valid ID at the box office can claim a pair of tickets. Hometown heroes will also receive a voucher for a free meal.
Additionally, the Loons and the Midland Area Farmers Market will be working together to feature 10 farmers market vendors in the Dow Diamond concourse.
Single-game tickets and mini-plan ticket packages for the 2021 season go on sale on June 1. You can visit Loons.com or call 989-837-BALL to purchase tickets.
