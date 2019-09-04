Are you missing a six-foot long snake?
Bay County Animal Services & Adoption Center is asking for help finding the owner of an adult male boa that was found in Bay City.
The snake, a common boa which weighs around 14-15 pounds, was spotted near Groveland and Lee on Friday, August 30 by some neighborhood kids. And Stephanie Beiser, a volunteer with the Humane Society of Bay County, was called in to wrangle it.
By the time she arrived the snake was in a storm drain, in about 3 feet of water. That’s when Stephanie said she grabbed an ice scraper from her car and started fishing around in the water. Finally, she said she hooked the snake’s tail, and hauled it out, with the snake biting her a few times in the process.
The snake is in good condition, and is believed to be a pet.
If it’s yours, you’re asked to call 989-894-0679 and provide proof of ownership.
