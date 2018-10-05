A heartwarming story about a cold-blooded animal, all thanks to quick response by local students.
It started when the Freeland School District got a call from a woman who lives in Falconview Estates, which backs up to school grounds.
Mrs. Alton said that on Wednesday her 22-year-old turtle, named Fred Turtalli, had slowly escaped her backyard.
When soccer players confirmed they had seen the lost creature; a local teacher took it upon himself to help it find its way home.
In a true tortoise and the hare story, Mr. Nixon’s Advanced PE class went turtle hunting Thursday, and found Fred in a snap.
He was returned to his owner, and she thanked the students, with some fresh-baked cookies.
