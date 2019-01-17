The Saginaw Township Police Department is working to track down the owner of an engagement ring.
The department said someone found the ring on the ground near the front door of David’s Bridal on Jan. 12, 2019.
If you, or a friend or loved one lost their engagement ring on or before Jan. 12 at David’s Bridal, have them call D/Sgt. Chad Brooks with the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-791-7226.
Police are asking that you contact them, not David’s Bridal.
You’ll need to be able to describe the ring in detail, and have paperwork from when the ring was purchased.
Also, be prepared to show photos of the ring to claim it as yours.
