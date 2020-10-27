The Lotto 47 jackpot has climbed to a record $27.1 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.
The largest Lotto 47 prize ever won was a $23.6 million jackpot. That jackpot was won by a Macomb County player on March 1, 2008.
Tickets for Wednesday's drawing may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com, or at Lottery retailers across the state. Players who choose to visit a Lottery retailer are asked to follow safety precautions, including wearing a mask and observing social distancing guidelines.
