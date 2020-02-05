Louise Peacock Children’s Services at Seedlings care and the preschool in Corunna will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Corunna Public School said the closure is due to an excessive number of sick students and staff members.
All before and after school daycare are canceled as well.
The school district said its custodial team is taking extra steps to disinfect Louise Peacock.
Only cleaning staff will be allowed inside the building.
Parents and guardians are asked to wash their children’s hats, gloves, coats, or any other garments that were at Louise Peacock.
Any clothing items left inside the classroom will be washed and returned before Thursday.
At this time, the school plans to open on Thursday.
